SodaStream

Home Sparkling Water Maker

$129.90 $71.06

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

SodaStream has partnered with Yves Behar world-renowned designer and social entrepreneur - the result is the Source™, an elegantly-designed sparkling water maker that combines beauty, functionality, and efficiency. The elegantly redesigned carbonating bottle easily locks into place with a single-push motion. Powered by a CO2 carbonate, the refined mechanics of SodaStream. Source make the entire top surface responsive to touch and the strength of carbonation is visible through an LED display providing instant visual feedback. Turn tap water into sparkling water in 3 seconds with SodaStream Sparkling Water Makers. With a variety of styles and functionality, there is a machine for every kitchen! Each Sparkling Water Maker comes with everything you need to start fizzing.