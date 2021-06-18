Flexispot

Home Office Standing Desk Exercise Bike

$499.99 $399.99

All in one desk bike. Part exercise bike, part standing desk. ATTENTION: battery is not included. Boost your Immune system: An ideal machine to help safeguard your health and stay in shape when working from home. “Whisper quiet” pedaling is ideal for home while watching youtube/TV, recreational webserfing/socmed or listening to music or even when snacking it seems excellent. Whether 5’1” or 6’2”, everyone in the family can comfortably use the cycle desk. The user-friendly pneumatic adjustment lever moves the desk bike seat up or down with a gentle press–no pins or knobs to adjust. Our products have been thoroughly tested and specifically certified by TUV SUD.