Home Office Desk Chair

【Eye-catching Appearance】Create a sophisticated look in your space with this office desk chair. This stylish option offers comfortable support and a fantastic design that perfectly fits both traditional and up-to-date decor. The accent piece with twill upholstery, combined with trendy mid-century design brings a warm and casual feeling to your home or business office. 【Comfortable Foam】The Comfy swivel chair is filled with plenty of high-density foam. Featuring a low backrest, soft seat cushion, and no armrests, you’ll experience ergonomic support throughout all day. The textural twill upholstery of this vanity chair is durable and long-lasting, making it ideal for everyday use. 【Adjustable Height】This one-touch height adjustment lever of the small desk chair can easily adjust the seat height between 14.57 inches - 18.51 inches. Find your ideal position and relieve potential back and neck strains caused by poor sitting posture. 【360 Degree Mobility】Polyurethane caster of the task office chair ensures smooth and quiet movement on any surface. Soft PU material casters protect your favorite hardwood floor, carpets, and other mats. And the sturdy five-point chrome base of this mid-back home office chair supports up to 250lbs, allowing you to move around your room with ease. 【Straightforward Installation】Assemble instructions and accessories can be found in the box. The manual book is simple to follow, requiring no extra tools and fittings from your side. And it needs no more than 30 minutes for one to put this living room comfortable office chair together.