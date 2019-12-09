The Dreslyn

Home Nude Gift Set

$95.00

This exclusive, limited-edition holiday gift set contains a selection of our best-selling beauty products in pink and blush tones for the romantic. Presented fully wrapped in a white reusable gift box with ribbon. Features Herbivore Botanicals Pink Clay Exfoliating Dry Mask, formulated with French Pink Clay, organic Rose Hip, Chamomile and Rose petals, this gently exfoliating mask leaves skin feeling soft, smooth and radiant. Joanna Vargas Miracle Bar, a moisturizing deep cleansing soap that rinses away impurities to leave a flawless complexion. Rodin Olio Lusso Lip Pencil in So Mod (Pink Nude), a lip pencil in a nude yet rosy pink that’s a throwback to the swinging 60s—think fashion icons Twiggy and Bridget Bardot and you’ll know just what we mean. TenOverTen Chrystie, a non-toxic nail polish in true baby pink. Gift sets are non-returnable.