STUDIO WORKOUTS FROM THE CONVENIENCE OF HOME: Stream thousands of live and recorded cycling and strength workouts on your iOS or Android device,or cast to TV via Apple TV (iOS) or Chromecast (Android). First two months free! (Subscription required after) EXPERT COACHING AND RESULTS-DRIVEN CLASSES: Flywheel?s elite coaches from our 42 studios nationwide guide and motivate you through our signature high-intensity interval rides and off-bike workouts. There?s one for every body PERFORMANCE METRICS: Track your progress with our digital stats, which help you set tangible goals and work toward personal bests in every class. Features like pacer, race mode, and our TorqBoard (leaderboard) allow you to compete with yourself or others PREMIUM QUALITY: Sleek, compact design. Multiple seat and handlebar settings ensure a perfect fit for any rider. Features dual water bottle holders, weighted bars (included), and covered wheel. LOOK Delta-compatible shoes required (sold separately) SPECS: Internet/WiFi: Greater than 10 Mbps up and down; 802.11 n or better WiFi. Mobile OS: iOS 10 and above; Android 5.0 (lollipop) and above. Casting to TV: Apple TV (3rd generation or later) from iOS; Chromecast (2nd generation or later) from Android SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED: Bike includes free subscription for first two months of cycling and off-bike workouts. Subscription activation code will be in an envelope on the box upon bike delivery. Monthly subscription ($39/mo.) required after two months