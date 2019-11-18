Drinkworks

Home Bar: Cocktails, Brews, Wines And More

$299.99

Buy Now Review It

MAKES COCKTAILS, BREWS, WINE, CIDER AND MORE. Keurig has reinvented your countertop once again with the Drinkworks drinkmaker. Discover a remarkable night in with friends and family, while enjoying the limitless possibilities of freshly-made, bar-quality drinks, on-demand. THE PERFECT MIX. With each cocktail, Drinkworks dispenses the spirits, water, carbonation and other ingredients simultaneously, mixing them as they cascade into your glass. Pods contain alcohol and are sold separately. Purchase at Drinkworks.com or a licensed spirits retailer. Pods are currently available for purchase in Missouri and Florida. PICK, PRESS, ENJOY. Flawless bartending, every time. Just like any professional bartender, your Home Bar knows how each drink is meant to be made. Drinkworks recognizes each pod to calibrate precisely how much water and/or carbonation is needed. BUBBLES TO ORDER: For carbonated cocktails, Drinkworks can carbonate each beverage to order, so every Gin and Tonic comes out beautifully bubbly and undeniably fresh. QUICK COOLING TECHNOLOGY: Never worry again about shaking or stirring. Drinkworks’ Quick Cool KOLD Technology is always ready to deliver a perfectly-mixed cocktail at the perfect temperature, every single time.