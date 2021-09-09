PYT Beauty

Holy Grail Brow Gel / Clear

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

PYT Beauty Brow Gel is a clear formula that works on all eyebrow hair color. Tames, defines and sets brows for a polished look. Lightweight feel leave brows looking natural. Doubles as a clear eyelash primer. WHAT IT DOES - Tames, defines and sets brows for a polished look - Clear formula works on all hair colors - Lightweight and flexible feel - Can be used as a clear eyelash primer - Not Irritant for the Eyes CLEAN BEAUTY - Harsh chemical free - Silicone free - Parabens, Sulfates and Phthalate free - Hypoallergenic Made with Pro Vitamin B5 and Olive Leaf Extract CLEAN PLANET We know plastic is a problem, that’s why this innovative component is made with 37% Recycled Plastic