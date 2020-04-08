Catbird

Holy Cannoli Charm

Short for “Holy Moly that’s a tiny cannoli!". A small charm that joyfully proclaims: turn up with love to life's party. Part of the Big Little Charm Collection, the tiniest charms from one of the world's tiniest stores. Made to be slipped on a Catbird chain or hoop or bracelet (or one of your own!), these are small charms with big dreams. The pearls in the Catbird collection are sourced from a second generation family farm where an emphasis is placed on clean water; freshwater pearl cultivation does not require the introduction of heavy chemicals into the water stream. Shop the Big Little Charm Collection HERE.