Revlon

Holochrome Nail Enamel In Galactic Pink

$5.47

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

NEW Holochrome Nail Enamel Collection from Revlon. Formulated with micro-foil pigments, this professional-quality polish goes on gorgeously smooth. The chip-resistant nail polish keeps colors fresh days after you apply it with Revlon's exclusive ShadeLock Technology. The formula is formaldehyde and toluene-free formula. Choose from multiple colors, from deep, dramatic shades to whisper-light pastel colors.