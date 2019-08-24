Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Essence

Holo Wow! Dewy Lip Shine

$4.99
At Ulta Beauty
It's holo time! The Essence Holo Wow! Dewy Lip Shine is loaded with light reflecting pigments that create a dazzling holographic effect.
Featured in 1 story
The Under-$20 Products We're Getting For Fall
by Samantha Sasso