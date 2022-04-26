Sand & Stable™

Holms Wall Mounted Clothes Rack

$42.99 $36.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

These clothes rack helps to expand your closet space or organize your mudroom. It's made from metal in a black finish and features pipe-inspired details for an industrial flair that acts as an ideal counterpoint to coastal farmhouse spaces. This clothes rack is designed to be installed right on your wall as a space-saving option. Easy assembly is required, but all hardware, including wall mounting hardware, is included. It measures 43.3" wide and can carry 43 standard hangers.