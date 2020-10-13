Holmes

This Holmes Small Room HEPA Air Purifier purifies the air using a 360 degree air intake system, efficiently capturing air from all around the room. The HEPA-Type filtration removes up to 99% of airborne dust and pollen as small as 2 microns to help reduce smoke, mold spores, and pet dander. The permanent filter can be vacuumed, minimizing the need to buy replacement filters. This Holmes air purifier features an optional ionizer that ensures particles are more easily captured while also tackling odors, while the soft night-light creates a perfect environment for a good night's sleep, ideal for any bedroom.