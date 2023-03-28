Charlotte Tilbury

Hollywood Flawless Filter

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

I do like the glowy healthy skin finish this product gives I find that for me it’s not a product I can use everyday since it causes my skin to breakout the package also isn’t the best the writing on the bottle has all chipped off which is not something you want with spending that amount of money Eye Colour Brown Recommends this product ✘ No Originally posted on meccacosmetica.co.nz