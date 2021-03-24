Charlotte Tilbury

Hollywood Exagger-eyes Double-ended Eyeliner

$30.00

Details & Care What it is: A limited-edition long-wearing dual-ended eyeliner to help make eyes look wider and brighter. What it does: This duo liner features contrasting shades and textures to make every eye shape look instantly bigger and brighter. The pigmented shades are infused with emollient oils and natural waxes for easy glide and gel-like application. The matte black defines the eyes and the metallic champagne makes them pop. Each stays put for up to 16 hours and is smudge-proof, waterproof and humidity-proof. How to use: Apply the matte black shade along the top lashline to create your desired shape. Charlotte recommends pulling the outer corners upward and outward for a more lifted look. To build intensity, apply the matte black shade underneath your lashline. Use the metallic champagne shade to highlight the inner corners of your eyes and draw along the lower lashline to create wider, brighter-looking eyes. Paraben-free; sulfate-free; phthalate-free; gluten-free; fragrance-free Cruelty-free Made in Germany Item #6153248