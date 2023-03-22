Charlotte Tilbury

Hollywood Contour Light Wand

Looking for something similar? Here's our pick: Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick The MECCA view: Get the megawatt cheekbones you deserve with this lightweight, creamy contour wand. The easy to blend, buildable formula allows you to sculpt a natural looking contour fast. Treated pigments with good adherence and colour uniformity create shadows and define features for a flawless finish that makes cheekbones and highpoints pop. Vegan friendly. Made without: Parabens, sulfates, gluten, fragrance and animal products. Pair it with: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation