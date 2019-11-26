Courtyard LA

Holly Silk Dress

$148.00

The perfect marriage of three of our favorite vintage slips spanning from the 1980s-1990s and named after a very close friend of ours. The Holly dress takes a few elements of the past while adding practicality to wear today. Cut on the bias from the softest charmeuse silk, this piece allows for some stretch as well as being the perfect staple for warmer days (and nights) coming up. The double layered silk in the bust adds ample coverage and support. The tie straps also allow for some adjustment for bust, waist and overall length which is always great for accommodating specifically to your body. These do run true to size. Please see size chart below for details. As always, feel free to email us for advice! Models shown are 5'4" - 5'11" Size US Dress Size Cup Size X-Small 0 A-C Small 2-4 A-D Medium 4-6 A-DD Large 8-10 A-DD