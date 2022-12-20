DL1961

Holloway Flare Jumpsuit

$329.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4122294240106; Color Code: 091 93% cotton, 6% polyester, 1% lycra Five-pocket styling Adjustable belt Back zip Machine wash Imported Dimensions 11.75" rise 33" inseam 24.5" leg opening Model Notes DL1961 DL1961 offers innovative, technologically advanced denim in of-the-moment, iconic silhouettes. Hand-finished in NYC and woven with eco-friendly practices that use half the dye and water of traditional denim fabrications, their fits are designed to lift, sculpt, and lengthen legs.