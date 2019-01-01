Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Madewell

Hollis Double-breasted Coat

$228.00
At Madewell
In plush, double-faced melton, this is a topcoat with total blazer vibes. Double-breasted with patch pockets, it's just oversized enough to layer over a sweater.
Featured in 1 story
21 Camel Coats To Get You Over That Winter Hump
by Rebekkah Easley