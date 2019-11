Lonely

Hollie Short Port

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lonely

Our loungewear inspired Hollie Short in stretch lace and the softest breathable bamboo provides the ultimate in comfort. Features unique self covered button detailing down the front of the brief, and a vintage inspired legline. 95% bamboo, 5% spandex (main) 87% nylon, 13% spandex (contrast) Rainy wears size S.