Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
The Reformation
Holland Trench
£290.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Reformation
Holland Trench
Need a few alternatives?
Leith
Faux Patent Leather Trench Coat
$149.99
$89.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Universal Standard
Tirsa Trench Coat
$160.00
from
Universal Standard
BUY
Mango
Velvet Blazer
$119.99
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
lululemon
Green Asymmetrical Wrap Puffer
$298.00
$50.00
from
Rent The Runway
BUY
More from The Reformation
The Reformation
Holland Trench
£290.00
from
The Reformation
BUY
The Reformation
Cancel The Wedding
£165.00
from
The Reformation
BUY
The Reformation
Emerald Redford Dress
£415.00
from
The Reformation
BUY
The Reformation
Emersyn Dress
£325.00
from
The Reformation
BUY
More from Outerwear
Leith
Faux Patent Leather Trench Coat
$149.99
$89.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Universal Standard
Tirsa Trench Coat
$160.00
from
Universal Standard
BUY
Mango
Velvet Blazer
$119.99
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
lululemon
Green Asymmetrical Wrap Puffer
$298.00
$50.00
from
Rent The Runway
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted