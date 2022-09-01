Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Fable & Mane
Holiroots Hair Oil
£28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Need a few alternatives?
Coco & Eve
Like A Virgin Hair Masque
BUY
$33.90
$39.00
Coco & Eve
Regaine
Regular Strength Minoxidil 2% Scalp Solution
BUY
£25.95
Boots
Virtue
Flourish Density Booster
BUY
£21.25
FeelUnique
Philip Kingsley
Density Thickening Protein Spray
BUY
£21.25
Cult Beauty
More from Fable & Mane
Fable & Mane
Scalp Massager Comb
BUY
$15.00
Sephora
Fable & Mane
Holiroots Hair Oil
BUY
£29.00
Boots
Fable & Mane
Hair Oil
BUY
£25.00
Fable & Mane
Fable & Mane
Holiroots Hair Mask
BUY
$32.00
Fable & Mane
More from Hair Care
Coco & Eve
Like A Virgin Hair Masque
BUY
$33.90
$39.00
Coco & Eve
Ceremonia
Aceite De Moska
BUY
$25.00
Ceremonia
Regaine
Regular Strength Minoxidil 2% Scalp Solution
BUY
£25.95
Boots
Virtue
Flourish Density Booster
BUY
£21.25
FeelUnique
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted