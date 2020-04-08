Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Belts
Rachel Comey
Holika Belt
$395.00
$158.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Rachel Comey
Leather belt with large hole punch detail Handmade brass and stone buckle Width 1.6"
Need a few alternatives?
Topshop
Faux Leather Belt
C$45.00
from
Hudson's Bay
BUY
Zara
Wide Belt
£19.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Wide Belt
$35.90
from
Zara
BUY
P.A.R.O.S.H.
Buckle Belt
£87.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Rachel Comey
Rachel Comey
Taviani House Dress
$625.00
$468.75
from
Need Supply
BUY
Rachel Comey
New Cardiff Dress
$495.00
$371.25
from
Need Supply
BUY
Rachel Comey
Cater Skirt
$650.00
$390.00
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
Rachel Comey
Earring In Burnt Orange Marble-red Acrylic Regular
£254.79
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
More from Belts
Topshop
Faux Leather Belt
C$45.00
from
Hudson's Bay
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Square Double Prong Belt
$29.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Rachel Comey
Slick Belt
£305.65
from
Shopbop
BUY
Zara
Wide Belt
£19.99
from
Zara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted