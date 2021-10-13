Sephora Collection

Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar

C$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

What it is: An Advent calendar containing 24 boxes of beauty surprises to enjoy as you celebrate the season and count down the days 'til December 25. What Else You Need to Know: This Advent calendar contains Sephora Collection makeup, skincare, bath, and accessories hidden in the 24 reusable boxes, so you can fill up on all things beauty before year's end. The packaging comes from sustainably managed forests. This Set Contains: - Mini Cleansing Wipes (Coconut Water) - Charcoal Nose Strip (full size) - 0.88 oz/ 25 g Mask Stick (full size) in Watermelon or Bamboo - 0.33 oz/ 10 mL All Day Hydrator-Hydrate + Glow (mini) - 0.84 oz/ 25 mL Triple Action Cleansing Water-Cleanse + Purify (mini) - 0.5 oz/ 15 mL Bright Skin Exfoliating Scrub-Exfoliate + Smooth (mini) - Coconut Face Mask (full size) - Eye Mask (full size) in Cucumber, Lychee, or Pomegranate - 2 x 0.529 oz/ 15 g Fizzing Star (full size) in Cotton and Monoi - 0.25 oz/ 0.73 g Lip Liner To Go (mini) in 03 Classic Red - 0.25 oz/ 0.70 g Eye Pencil To Go (mini) in 01 Intense Black - 0.169 oz/ 5 mL Cream Lip Stain (full size) in 13 Marvelous Mauve - 3 x 0.16 oz/ 5 mL Color Hit Nail Polish (mini) in Cherry Popsicle, Rose Bouquet, Gel Effect Top Coat - 2 x 0.042 oz/ 1.2 g Colorful Eye Shadow (full size) in Girl Talk (glitter) and My Dear Nude (matte) - Scrunchie - Pocket Mirror (mini) - Hair Clips - Mini Nail File - Phone Accessory