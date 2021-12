lovepop

Holiday Truck Pop-up Card (5)

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At lovepop

Send along warm Christmas wishes with our charming Holiday Truck pop-up card! The rich red cover of this card reads "Merry Christmas" surrounded by a sprinkling of snowflakes. Inside, a 3D sculpture of a vintage red pickup truck rolls down a snowy road, bringing a lush green Christmas tree home for the holiday.