Away

Holiday Mini The Sun Set

C$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Away

The City Set Our Gift Sets are Minis filled with all of your favorite travel-sized products. This year, our kits are specially curated for different holiday destinations. Our City Set will help you stay fresh, energized, and connected while you’re exploring the busy streets. Available exclusively in Black and Sand. The City Set - Bite Fresh Mint with Activated Charcoal Toothpaste Bits - Comrad Companion Compression Socks - Maapilim Lip Balm - Native Union 4-Foot Charging Cable - OY-L Hydrating Facial Mist - The Laundress Fabric Fresh Classic Black Sand Color: Black Features and details - Polycarbonate shell with zipper closure - Interior mesh pocket and elastic strap - Exterior D-ring (for attaching a key clip or keychain)Size 17.5cm x 12.75cm x 7.5cm Weight 0.17 kg Our return policy Everything we make was designed to be traveled with. Take this piece on the road to see if it fits the way you travel—you can return it anytime within the first 100 days of purchase. Keep in mind that you’ll need to return the whole set (The Mini and the products inside). For shipping info, see our FAQ. C$95 Add to Cart