NYX Cosmetics

Holiday Matte Setting Spray Gift Set

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Treat yourself to America’s No.1 Setting Spray* this holiday season. This essential gift set features our best-selling NYX Professional Makeup Matte Setting Spray in standard and travel size, to make sure whatever holiday makeup look you want lasts as long as you do! No touchups needed! All NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified.