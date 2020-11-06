Olaplex

Holiday Hair Fix Gift Set

$60.00

Olaplex’s Holiday Hair Fix is everything you need treat yourself this holiday. The holiday hair fix box is everything you need to repair, rebuild, strengthen, hydrate and eliminate frizz this holiday season. The Set Contains: No.3 Hair Perfector™ (100ml) Strengthen and repair your locks with an at-home bond builder that utilises the same active ingredient found in all professional Olaplex products. Suitable for all hair types, the innovative formula works on a molecular level to revitalise and regenerate dry, damaged strands that have been broken due to chemical, thermal and mechanical effects. Ideal for weekly use in between salon services to maintain strong, healthy-looking hair. No.4 Bond Maintenance™ Shampoo (100ml) Frequent colouring, bleaching, chemical treatments and heat styling can leave your hair feeling brittle, dry and prone to breakage. The formula boasts Olaplex patented technology that finds and re-links broken disulphide bonds in the hair, repairing damage while strengthening the hair structure. This nourishing shampoo is perfect for coloured or damaged hair types, as it helps to increase moisture levels and enhance shine for a salon-quality glossy finish. The colour safe formula helps to preserve the quality of your colour to prevent fading and oxidisation. The gently cleansing shampoo removes the build-up of dirt, excess oils and hair products to leave your hair feeling clean and silky soft. Discover the restorative powers of Olaplex and maintain healthy hair at home with this hair saviour shampoo. No.5 Bond Maintenance™ Conditioner (100ml) The damage repair conditioner helps to make the hair more manageable, allowing for easier detangling and a smoother finish without the hair being weighed down. The silky textured fluid hydrates and strengthens to preserve high-quality true colour, while working to repair the damage caused by colouring and styling. Maintain beautiful hair with this bond-repairing conditioner for hair tresses that not only look smoother and glossier, but feel truly healthier and stronger. No.6 Bond Smoother™ (100ml) This salon-quality treatment is ideal for maintaining hair at home, helping to reverse the effects of damage caused by colouring and styling. This nourishing styling crème helps to eliminate frizz for a glossy, glass-hair finish while providing intense hydration to thirsty ends and protecting your tresses from further styling damage. Discover the hair-healing powers of Olaplex with this multi-benefit leave-in treatment.