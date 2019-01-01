Rodin Olio Lusso

Holiday Five-piece Mini Lipstick Coffret Set

WHAT IT IS. . Small in size, big on color. Our Mini Lipstick Set showcases five of our top-selling shades of Luxury Lipstick in a playfully designed coffret. Cruelty-free. 5 x 0.14 oz. Made in Canada. Heavenly Hopp. So Mod. Red Hedy. Loving Lucy. Billie on the Bike. WHAT IT DOES. . Treat lips to RODIN olio lusso’s creamy, ultra-smooth formula enriched with our signature jasmine and neroli oils. With two ultra-wearable nudes, two stunning reds and one deep violet berry, it’s the perfect chance to discover our signature pigment-rich color. Plus Vitamin C and E help nourish and soften.HOW TO USE IT. . Wear each shade alone, or blend them together to create your own unique shade. For the perfect one-two step that helps extend wear, line and fill in lips with the RODIN olio lusso Lip Pencil before applying lipstick.