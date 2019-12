Zola

Holiday Elka Cards (100)

$169.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zola

Celebrate the season with the Elka holiday card, named after the town where one Zola employee spent a memorable New Year's Eve. Printed on luxe paper, this modern design features bold typography and happy calligraphy. Available in a wide variety of color combinations, it’s the perfect choice for couples wanting to shake things up.