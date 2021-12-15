Wondershop

Holiday Bullseye’s Gingerbread House Kit

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

For a seasonal activity that can be enjoyed by both the young and the young at heart, the Bullseye's Dog House Gingerbread Kit from Wondershop™ makes a great pick. Each gingerbread kit comes with everything you need to create a festive gingerbread creation you'll love displaying — or munching on! — throughout the holiday season. With gingerbread pieces, icing, candies, inspiration and more, you'll be all set for a fun time building and decorating with family or friends.