Charlotte's Web

Holiday Box

$149.99

Buy Now Review It

At Charlotte's Web

17MG CBD/1ML Benefits More than just CBD: Charlotte’s Web extracts contain CBD plus other naturally occurring phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, essential fatty acids, and more in every serving. Our premium hemp extract with CBD is designed to help: Support a sense of calm for focus* Manage everyday stresses* Recovery from exercise-induced inflammation* Maintain healthy sleep cycles* We use limited, select ingredients to ensure you have the absolute best hemp extract possible. Our CBD oils include Charlotte’s Web premium hemp extract, carrier oil, and flavor. That’s it. CBD Calm Gummies While you can’t always plan for every tough or hectic moment in your day, you can take our Calm gummies with you for on-the-go support when you’d like to tone down everyday stresses. Formulated with our proprietary hemp genetics that feature 80+ naturally occurring phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, plus L-theanine and lemon balm in every bite, our Charlotte’s Web™ hemp extract gummies help: Manage everyday stressors* Ease normal anxiety* Encourage relaxation, without drowsiness* Deck of Cards There’s also a custom deck of cards to keep you on track all month long! Say no to stress and yes to holiday hacks and tools designed to keep you focused on all the good this holiday season has in store.