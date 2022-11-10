Ssense

Holiday Beauty Bag

$190.00

A set of 26 self-care items. Includes an SSENSE Exclusive tote designed by Collina Strada. · Fixed carry handles · Detachable self-tie trim · Detachable twill pouch · Bag: H10.75 x W14 in · Pouch: H11.5 x W9 in Face: · RéVive - Masque des Yeux Instant De-Puffing Gel Eye Mask Single · Sarah Chapman - Overnight Exfoliating Booster (Full Size, 30 mL) · 111SKIN - Sub-Zero De-Puffing Energy Face Mask Single (30 mL) · Valmont - LumiSence (5 mL) · Dr. Barbara Sturm - The Good C Serum (10 mL) · Noble Panacea - The Exceptional Chronobiology Sleep Mask Single (2 mL) · La Mer - Crème De La Mer Moisturizer (7 mL) Body: · Aesop - Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm (Full Size, 75 mL) · Necessaire - The Body Wash – Eucalyptus (Full Size, 250 mL) · Salt & Stone - Lavender & Sage Formula Noº 1 Natural Deodorant (Full Size, 75 g) · Selahatin - Of Course I Still Luv You Toothpaste (Full Size, 65 mL) · Diptyque - Smoothing Body Polish (10 mL) · Susanne Kaufmann - Witch Hazel Bath (30 mL) · Maison Louis Marie - No. 04 Bois de Balincourt Body Oil (Full Size, 118 mL) Makeup: · 19/99 Beauty - SSENSE Exclusive Precision Pencil Duo Set – Lustro/Neutra (Full Size, 2 x 1.1 g) · Hourglass - Veil Translucent Setting Powder (Full Size, 10.5 g) · La Bouche Rouge - Le Serum Noir Mascara (Full Size, 6 g) · Surratt - Artistique Liquid Blush – Cantaloup (Full Size, 8.1 g) · Kevyn Aucoin - Glass Glow Lip Deluxe Sample (3.5 mL) Hair: · R+Co Bleu - De Luxe Reparative Shampoo (36 mL) · R+Co Bleu - De Luxe Reparative Conditioner (36 mL) · Oribe - Deluxe Supershine Moisturizing Cream (15 mL) · Philip B - Thermal Protection Spray (60 mL) Fragrance: · Byredo - Young Rose & De Los Santos Set (2 x 2 mL) · Jo Malone London - Wood Sage & Sea Salt Set (9 mL) · Nonfiction - Santal Cream & Gentle Night Set (2 x 3 mL) This product is part of a limited run. Supplier color: Turquoise/Lilac