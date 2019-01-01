Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
VEJA
Holiday Bastille In Tafta Black
$185.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply
Feminine runner from Veja in Tafta Black. Natural ... (visit site URLs for full description)
More from VEJA
VEJA
+ Net Sustain V-10 Leather Sneakers
£115.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
VEJA
Veja 3 Lock Leather Trainers
£105.00
from
The White Company
BUY
VEJA
V-12 White Indigo Orange Fluo
$140.00
$112.00
from
Antidote+
BUY
VEJA
Esplar Leather 3-lock Sneaker In Extra White
$135.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted