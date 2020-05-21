Hanky Panky

Holiday 3 Pack Plus Size Thongs

$58.00 $34.99

Buy Now Review It

At Hanky Panky

Three of your favorite thongs, boxed and ready to go! • Package of three one-size signature stretch lace thongs, ready for gifting in a beautiful Gold Star Printed Box • Fits sizes 14-24 best (hips measuring 44"-57") • Original Rise fits high on the hips • Hanky Panky’s revolutionary and flattering V-front, V-back waistband—our signature design for over 25 years • No visible panty line (VPL) • Body: 100% Nylon; Trim: 90% Nylon, 10% Spandex; Crotch Lining: 100% Supima® Cotton • The World’s Most Comfortable Thong® • Made in the USA