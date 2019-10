KKW BEAUTY

Holiday 2019 Crème Lipstick & Highlighter Duo

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Exclusive.The KKW BEAUTY Holiday 2019 Crème Lipstick & Highlighter Duo is a must have.This set features a Crème Lipstick in Enchanting the perfect nude mauve paired with a Highlighter in Tempting the ultimate shimmering champagne-gold.Holiday 2019 Crème Lipstick & Highlighter Duo Set includes:Crème Lipstick in Enchanting (0.14 oz)Highlighter in Tempting (0.12 oz)