Holey Shrunken Cardigan In Ivory Cotton Cashmere

$225.00

Fine gauge cotton cashmere shrunken cardigan with "YY" pointelle motif all over. Picot edge along neck, cuff and hem. Fluorescent yellow inside placket with genuine shell buttons. Fluorescent yellow tipping at back shoulder. Slim fit. Yarns spun in Japan and China. Garment knitted in China. Fabric content is 68% Cotton 29% Cashmere 3% Polyester. Hand wash cold. Flat dry, do not hang. Slim fit. Model is size S, wearing size S. Model is 5ft 10; measurements are 31”-25”-36.5” CHEST CIRCUMFERENCE: 36" SHOULDER WIDTH: 15" BODY LENGTH (FROM SHOULDER): 22"