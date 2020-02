Oliver Bonas

Hola Adios Geometric Green Doormat

£18.00

With the Hola Adios Geometric Green Doormat, you can greet and wave off your guests in style. This colourful doormat is printed with a geometric circle design in natural and dark green tones, with 'Hola' and inverted 'Adios' text on either side to give a warm welcome and goodbye with a touch of pink. Created from coir, a tough blend of coconut fibres, this doormat can simply be shaken or brushed for quick and easy cleaning.