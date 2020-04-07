JW Pets

Hol-ee Roller Original Treat Dispensing Dog Ball

$7.85

TREAT DISPENSER TOY: The open design & stretchy rubber material of this dog ball for toy fits treats of all shapes & sizes, and gets them engaged during playtime. Made of durable, non-toxic rubber. MENTAL EXERCISE: Dogs develop problem-solving skills as they work to remove treats from the roller ball. The cutout design of this ball dog toy allows pets to breathe when carried in their mouths. Great for large dogs. PET TOYS: Get ready for bonding & fun with your dogs & cats! Check out a variety of our pet toy products such as frisbees, perches & mirrors for birds, prey wand toys for cats, plush toys, light-up interactive toys & more. JW: JW pet products design intricate toys for dogs, cats & birds to keep your pet entertained. Checkout JW products for mirror bird toys, perches for birds, play gym & rope toys, dog treat toys, catnip toys, interactive toys, & more! JUST FOR PETS: Petmate makes a variety of pet products for dogs, cats, chickens & other small furry friends! Check out our brands such as Aspen Pet, Arm & Hammer, Booda, Chuckit!, Jackson Galaxy & more! JW Hol-ee Roller's Treat Dispensing Dog Ball takes playtime to the next level, easily customizable with a wide variety of dog treats and toys. The Hol-ee Roller's durable, super-stretchy rubber makes it easy to stuff your dogs' favorite treats inside, while the patented, open design allows dogs to safely breathe through the toy for hours of play. As dogs work to remove treats of different shapes and sizes from the Hol-ee Roller, they develop problem-solving skills and increase their mental abilities; the treat-dispensing ball is also effective as a training toy. Available in a wide range of sizes, the Hol-ee Roller is a versatile toy for dogs of different ages and breeds.