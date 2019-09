A.P.C. X Outdoor Voices

Hoka X Ov Bondi B

$160.00

The OV + HOKA Bondi B is a jog-walkers dream, an ultra-cushioned yet super lightweight road shoe with Meta-Rocker technology for effortless transitions. The boosted midsole cushion and bungee laces mean more bounce all around. We customized this HOKA classic from heel to toe including a custom silver OV logo on the interior so you can look and feel good wherever your run takes you