United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Hoka One One
Women’s Sneaker
$196.00$159.98
100% Synthetic Rubber sole Hoka One One Womens Shoes Running Shoes Black/Black Synthetic Equipped with the best cushioning-detached ratio on the market, Rincon 3 returns with an incredibly light silhouette. This reinterpretation presents an asymmetrical tongue, a thinner tie rod and a ventilated mesh upper for maximum breathability. Our very light foam interstain has aggressive carvings and better rubber roof, for greater durability.