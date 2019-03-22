Tempaper

Hojas Cubanas Self-adhesive Removable Wallpaper

$125.00

At Target

Hojas Cubanas print is part of the Genevieve Gorder for Tempaper Collection. Deep emerald greens against crisp white base with bold black pops. Hojas Cubanas will never tire and adds movement to any wall. Tempaper is self-adhesive, removable wallpaper that is 100% made in the U.S.A. and is lead-free, phthalate-free and VOC-free. Our state of the art materials and water-based adhesive and inks provide a design solution that is environmentally safe and friendly. From wall surfaces to small projects, Tempaper is a great DIY tool that will help transform any space. Peel away the backing to expose the adhesive. Press onto a smooth surface. Peel off to remove. Product works best when applied to surfaces that have been painted with a satin or semi-gloss finish. Applications on flat paints and textured surfaces are not recommended.