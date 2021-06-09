Hockney Dress

£98.00

- 60% viscose, 40% nylon - knitted long dress with water print - developed yarn colour - Super soft fluffy yarn - adjustable straps - textured knit - slim fit, 3/4 length - cut out back detail - all woven labels are made from recycled polyester - all care labels are made from recycled polyester - all swing tags are made from organic cotton - all price stickers are made from recycled cotton - all product bags are 100% biodegradable