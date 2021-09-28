Hobonichi

Hobonichi Techo Planner Book (january Start) A6 Size / English / Monday-start Week

$2750.00

Select shop and brand Arts&Science owner Sonya Park directed the creation of this English-language Hobonichi Techo book, which has been refined and simplified to make it easy to use in all countries and languages. It still contains all the beloved features of the Original Japanese edition, such as the compact A6 size, one page devoted to each day, daily quotes, lay-flat binding, and more. The graph paper in the English version is slightly enlarged to 4 mm to allow users to write comfortably in any language. Timelines are simplified to a single 12 to denote noon so users can completely customize it to their own schedule (or ignore it completely), and each day is also labeled with the number of the consecutive week that year, from 1 to 52. The back of the book includes informational and useful pages such as My 100, Donburi Rice Bowls and Animal Proverbs and Sayings. The book has a chic, black textured cover subtly engraved with the Japanese characters for “techo” alongside the Arts&Science logo. The book is also engraved with the year 2022 on the book spine. (See the Exploring Each Type page for more details.) When you purchase this book in the Hobonichi Techo Official Store, the book comes with two free 2022 Hobonichi Store Exclusives: a special Hobonichi Techo 3-Color Jetstream ballpoint pen (the 2022 edition has a mint green pen body), and Not-Scary Bear's Little Spoon (available while supplies last). Although you can use the book on its own, you can pair it with a cover of your choice from our large selection of convenient A6 size Hobonichi Techo covers.