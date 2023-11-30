Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Lanvin
Hobo Cat Leather Bag
$3226.00
$2598.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Need a few alternatives?
Charles & Keith
Yama Padded Chain-handle Bag
BUY
$143.00
Charles & Keith
Staud
Moon Bag Black Polished
BUY
$510.00
Staud
Gucci
Jackie 1961 Small Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$4630.01
Net-A-Porter
Loewe
Puzzle Fold Tote
BUY
$2750.00
Loewe
More from Lanvin
Lanvin
Jeanne Sunglasses
BUY
£280.00
Lanvin
Lanvin
Two-tone Leather Ballet Flats
BUY
$545.00
Net-A-Porter
Lanvin
Blue Knitted Collar Turtleneck Dickie
BUY
$600.00
$750.00
SSENSE
Lanvin
Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$599.00
$2395.00
The Outnet
More from Top Handle
Charles & Keith
Yama Padded Chain-handle Bag
BUY
$143.00
Charles & Keith
Staud
Moon Bag Black Polished
BUY
$510.00
Staud
Gucci
Jackie 1961 Small Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$4630.01
Net-A-Porter
Loewe
Puzzle Fold Tote
BUY
$2750.00
Loewe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted