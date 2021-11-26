Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
H&M
Hobo Bag
£24.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Hobo bag in imitation leather with a handle, detachable shoulder strap and zip at the top. One inner compartment. Lined. Size approx. 10x34x34 cm.
Need a few alternatives?
JW PEI
Gabbi Bag
BUY
$79.00
$89.00
JW PEI
Gucci
Gucci Vintage Jackie Bardot Hobo
BUY
$725.00
TheRealReal
Johnny Was
Taline Velvet Tote
BUY
$220.00
$275.00
Free People
Maje
Suede Tie Bag With Fringing
BUY
£329.00
Maje
More from H&M
H&M
H&m+ 90s Straight High Waist Jeans
BUY
$20.99
$29.99
H&M
H&M
Waffled Dressing Gown
BUY
£24.99
H&M
H&M
Hobo Bag
BUY
£24.99
H&M
H&M
Wool Beret
BUY
£9.99
H&M
More from Shoulder Bags
H&M
Hobo Bag
BUY
£24.99
H&M
Lululemon
On My Level Bag
BUY
$99.00
$128.00
Lululemon
Staud
Tate Textured-leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
£170.00
Net-A-Porter
Proenza Schouler
Arch Large Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
£2040.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted