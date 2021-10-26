Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Pants
H&M
H&m+ Dress Pants
$24.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Loose-fit pants in woven fabric. High waist, pleats at front of waistband, and covered elastic at back. Zip fly with button, diagonal side pockets, and straight legs.
Need a few alternatives?
Nili Lotan x Target
Pinstripe High-rise Wide Leg Trousers
BUY
$45.00
Target
H&M
H&m+ Dress Pants
BUY
$24.99
H&M
11honore
Avery Wideleg Pant
BUY
$128.00
11honore
Anthropologie
Straight Twill Pants
BUY
$148.00
Exquise
More from H&M
H&M
Manteau Oversize
BUY
€79.99
H&M
H&M
H&m+ Dress Pants
BUY
$24.99
H&M
H&M
Collared Sweatshirt Dress
BUY
$19.99
H&M
H&M
Wool-blend Coat
BUY
$199.00
H&M
More from Pants
Nili Lotan x Target
Pinstripe High-rise Wide Leg Trousers
BUY
$45.00
Target
H&M
H&m+ Dress Pants
BUY
$24.99
H&M
11honore
Avery Wideleg Pant
BUY
$128.00
11honore
Anthropologie
Straight Twill Pants
BUY
$148.00
Exquise
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted