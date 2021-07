H&M

H&m+ Bikini Top

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Conscious Lined bikini top. Wide shoulder straps, square neckline, and narrow, covered elastic at lower edge. Size The model is 180cm/5'11" and wears a size XXL Composition Shell: Polyester 81%, Elastane 19% Lining: Polyester 86%, Elastane 14% Art. No. 0976587003 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large