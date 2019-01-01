Whether you're looking to soothe an aching shoulder or want a more personal, intimate massage experience, the Magic Wand Personal Massager from Vibratex will provide you with ultimate relaxation to satisfy your needs. This electric personal massager provides deep, strong vibrations for a truly satisfying massage. Rather than batteries, it uses power via an electric plug part of what makes it so powerful. The massager creates intense massaging vibrations through its firm, smooth head, and two frequencies allow for ultimate satisfaction.