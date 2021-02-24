Free People

Hit The Slopes Sweatshirt

$118.00 $58.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

You'll be ready to take on cooler weather in this cozy fleece pullover that features a contrast chest zip pocket for interest and side zip pockets for warmth. - 24" length (size Medium) - Snap half-placket - Stand collar - Long sleeves - Side zip pockets - 100% polyester - Machine wash, tumble dry - Imported - Women's Clothing Fiber Content 100% polyester Care Machine Wash Cold Tumble Dry Low