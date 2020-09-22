Hisionlee

Sexy Toys 4pcs Anal Plug Set

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

※ 4 PLUG SIZES - Small 4 x 1 inch - Medium 4.5 x 1.12 - Large 5.5 x 1.25 - X-Large 6 x 1.5; Package includes Enema 89ml black and Lubricant 60g. ※ Features - Advantages of our Anal Trainer Kit: Soft, flexible and smooth texture Four sizes for more pleasure, discreet packaging. Lubricants can relax and relieve pain. ※ 100% medical silicone - Made of the safest, high quality material. The cleaning is very simple, with a little warm water and normal soap. ※ Anal plug has a powerful suction force. With the body of the swing, the complete liberation of your hands. Enema is used to treat certain types of infections. ※ Let you experience anal or vaginal orgasm. You can also insert the anus and vagina, double stimulation, you will be infinite joy. Enhance your sex life and intimate game.